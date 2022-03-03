MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.38

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and traded as low as $42.51. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 230 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

