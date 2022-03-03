MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.38

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and traded as low as $42.51. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 230 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93.
About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MinebeaMitsumi (MNBEY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.