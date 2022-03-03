Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.10. 675,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average of $311.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

