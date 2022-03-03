Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the January 31st total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 3,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

