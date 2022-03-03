Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Rises By 130.2%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the January 31st total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.