The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 453,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.73. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

