KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.37. 288,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433,563. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

