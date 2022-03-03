HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.38 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.