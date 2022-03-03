Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 28,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avangrid by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

