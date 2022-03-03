Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,300. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

