WINk Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00396541 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

