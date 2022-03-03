Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,869. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

