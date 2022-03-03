Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,267. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.