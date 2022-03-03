Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
