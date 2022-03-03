BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BTRS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BTRS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.