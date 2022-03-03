PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PRTC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

