Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $547.20

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.20 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 540.22 ($7.25). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.39), with a volume of 64,971 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £2,226 ($2,986.72).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

