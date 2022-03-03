Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.47

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.47 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,145,975 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £13.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.
About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)
