Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.47

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.47 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,145,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £13.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

