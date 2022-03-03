Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 192.5% in February

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNRX. JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 1,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

