PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.60

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $15.05. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 363,862 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

