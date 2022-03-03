Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 31st total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 7,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,083. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

PHIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

