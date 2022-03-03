Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded down $8.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.