Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.95 or 0.06659051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.88 or 0.99882500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

