CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,813.77

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $153,813.77 and $33.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,518,224 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

