Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Oracle posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL remained flat at $$78.28 on Thursday. 531,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

