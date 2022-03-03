Urus (URUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00034820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

