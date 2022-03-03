BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the quarter. BlackLine comprises 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $224,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 27,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

