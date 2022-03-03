Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $116,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,703. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

