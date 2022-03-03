The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.13% of The Ensign Group worth $145,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,765. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

