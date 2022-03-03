Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.29. 865,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.