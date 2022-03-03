Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.07% of APA worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in APA by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after buying an additional 1,601,870 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 606,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,462. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

