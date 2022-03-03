Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of ACU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Acme United alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acme United stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.