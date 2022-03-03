SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.78 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 89,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.