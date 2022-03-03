Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

