Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.79. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 13,406 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

