Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 396,948 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

