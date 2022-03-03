Laurentian Bank of Canada Trims Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE AR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. 1,007,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,607. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

