thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.26 ($10.40) and traded as high as €9.63 ($10.82). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.60 ($10.79), with a volume of 10,802,598 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($18.26) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.99 ($15.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

