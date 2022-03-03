Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of POTX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 4,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,059. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
