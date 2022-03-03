Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.56). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41.
Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)
