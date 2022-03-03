HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 570 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 570 ($7.65) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.35) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.17) to GBX 484 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 546 ($7.33).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 12.35 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 495.45 ($6.65). 31,664,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,684,459. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 512.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 447.07.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

