Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,034. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

