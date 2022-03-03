DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the January 31st total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

