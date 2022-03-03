TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $13.37 billion and $685.43 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008850 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 13,305,256,250 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

