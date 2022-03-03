$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of TCBX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.30. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

