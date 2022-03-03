CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,717 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38,717 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $235.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,979,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $588.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

