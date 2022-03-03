-$0.08 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,217. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

