Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 316,540 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,540 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HP worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in HP by 494.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.