Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.90

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $18.19. Points International shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 3,552 shares.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

