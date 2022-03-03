Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $6.83. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 160,074 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.