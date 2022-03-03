Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Drops By 82.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

About Ebara (Get Rating)

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

