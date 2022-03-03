Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Drops By 82.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.
About Ebara (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.