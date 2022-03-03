Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 23061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

