Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 23061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
Several research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
